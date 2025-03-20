Big Day for Angel One, Galaxy Surfactants, and Axtel – Stocks to Trade Ex-Dividend Today
The share prices of Angel One Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants, and Axtel Industries are expected to draw significant attention in the market today as the stocks will be trading ex-dividend. This marks an important date for investors tracking dividend payouts from these companies.
Angel One, Galaxy Surfactants, and Axtel Industries had earlier announced that the record date for determining the list of shareholders eligible to receive the dividend was set for Thursday, March 20, 2025. The record date is crucial because it establishes which shareholders are entitled to receive the dividend payout.
Under the T+1 settlement cycle followed in the Indian stock market, investors needed to purchase shares of these companies at least one day before the record date to qualify for the dividend. This means that buyers would have needed to complete their transactions by Wednesday, March 19, 2025 for their names to reflect in the company’s shareholder records on the record date. Any purchases made after this period would not make the buyer eligible for the announced dividend.
Since the stocks are trading ex-dividend today, it reflects that the dividend value has been adjusted in the share price, which is a common occurrence in such cases. Investors and market analysts will be closely monitoring the price movement of these stocks as the market responds to the dividend adjustment.
Angel One Ltd has announced the declaration of its second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The decision was approved by the company’s Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The approved dividend has been set at Rs. 11.00 per equity share of face value Rs. 10 per share.
According to the official release on the stock exchanges, the dividend will be distributed to shareholders whose names are listed in the company’s Register of Members or appear as beneficial owners of the shares in the records of depositories as of the record date, which has been fixed for Thursday, March 20, 2025.
Under the terms of the announcement, the dividend payment is scheduled to be processed and paid out on or before April 12, 2025. Shareholders who held shares as of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend amount directly in their registered bank accounts or through other designated payment methods.
This declaration reflects Angel One’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders, and the market is expected to react as the ex-dividend date approaches.
Galaxy Surfactants Declares Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd has announced the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The company’s Board of Directors reviewed and approved the decision at their meeting held on March 15, 2025. The interim dividend has been set at Rs. 18.00 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10.00 per share.
The company has fixed March 20, 2025 as the record date for determining the list of shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend. Only those shareholders whose names appear in the company’s Register of Members or as beneficial owners in the records of depositories as of the record date will be entitled to receive the dividend.
As per the company’s announcement, the interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of its declaration. This means that the payout is expected to be completed by April 14, 2025. Shareholders can expect to receive the dividend directly in their registered bank accounts or through other designated payment methods.
This interim dividend reflects the company’s effort to reward its shareholders and distribute profits from its financial performance during the fiscal year. Market participants will likely monitor the stock’s movement as the ex-dividend date and payment date approach.
Axtel Industries Declares Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25
Axtel Industries Ltd has announced the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The decision was approved during the company’s Board of Directors meeting held on March 15, 2025.
The approved interim dividend amounts to Rs. 5.00 per equity share of face value Rs. 10.00 each, representing a 50% payout based on the face value of the shares. This dividend reflects the company’s financial performance and its commitment to sharing profits with shareholders.
Eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the company’s Register of Members or as beneficial owners in the records of depositories as of the designated record date, will receive the dividend payout. The payment will be processed through the company’s usual channels, including direct bank transfers or other approved methods.
This interim dividend highlights Axtel Industries’ strategy of rewarding shareholders and providing consistent returns, aligned with its financial results and overall performance during the fiscal year.