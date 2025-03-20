Big Day for Angel One, Galaxy Surfactants, and Axtel – Stocks to Trade Ex-Dividend Today

The share prices of Angel One Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants, and Axtel Industries are expected to draw significant attention in the market today as the stocks will be trading ex-dividend. This marks an important date for investors tracking dividend payouts from these companies.

Angel One, Galaxy Surfactants, and Axtel Industries had earlier announced that the record date for determining the list of shareholders eligible to receive the dividend was set for Thursday, March 20, 2025. The record date is crucial because it establishes which shareholders are entitled to receive the dividend payout.

Under the T+1 settlement cycle followed in the Indian stock market, investors needed to purchase shares of these companies at least one day before the record date to qualify for the dividend. This means that buyers would have needed to complete their transactions by Wednesday, March 19, 2025 for their names to reflect in the company’s shareholder records on the record date. Any purchases made after this period would not make the buyer eligible for the announced dividend.

Since the stocks are trading ex-dividend today, it reflects that the dividend value has been adjusted in the share price, which is a common occurrence in such cases. Investors and market analysts will be closely monitoring the price movement of these stocks as the market responds to the dividend adjustment.