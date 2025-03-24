Nvidia Dips Over 4%—Will Jensen Huang’s Upcoming Speech Revive Investor Confidence?

BySheenu Gupta

According to a report by Bloomberg on Sunday, March 23, shareholders of Nvidia Corporation are eagerly anticipating a keynote address from the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jensen Huang. Investors are hopeful that Huang’s speech will provide a positive outlook on Nvidia’s future, potentially boosting market confidence following the stock’s recent downturn. As one of the leading players in the semiconductor industry, Nvidia’s performance is closely watched by analysts and investors alike, and any insights from its CEO could influence sentiment surrounding the stock.

On Tuesday, March 18, Nvidia held its highly anticipated GPU Technology Conference (GTC), where CEO Jensen Huang delivered a keynote address aimed at addressing investor concerns. With the company experiencing significant growth in recent years, some market participants have expressed worries that Nvidia’s rapid sales expansion may be approaching its peak. Huang’s speech sought to reassure stakeholders by outlining the company’s vision for future innovation and sustained momentum in the semiconductor industry. According to reports, the upcoming quarters will be critical for Nvidia, as they will determine whether the firm can maintain its strong market position and continue its trajectory of success.

 

Rhys Williams of Wayve Capital Management LLC shared his perspective with the news agency, highlighting a key concern among investors—that Nvidia may have reached its peak earnings and that the latter half of the year might not be as strong as previously projected. Williams noted that uncertainty surrounding the company’s future growth has contributed to investor anxiety. However, he also pointed out that CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote address could play a crucial role in alleviating these fears. By providing insights into Nvidia’s ongoing strategies and business outlook, Huang may help reassure the market that the company remains on a solid trajectory and that its growth story is far from over.

 

Nvidia’s recent stock decline is occurring alongside a broader downturn in U.S. equities, particularly within the technology sector. The overall market sentiment has been impacted by growing uncertainty surrounding potential tariffs proposed by former President Donald Trump, which could have significant implications for various industries. According to reports, this uncertainty has raised concerns about potential cutbacks in artificial intelligence (AI) investments, a sector in which Nvidia plays a leading role.

Despite these challenges, analysts suggest that Nvidia has an opportunity to regain momentum if it can meet its financial projections. Strong quarterly results, coupled with rising gross margins, could reinforce confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects and potentially strengthen its position in the U.S. stock market.

 

According to a report from the news agency, Rhys Williams of Wayve Capital expressed confidence that Nvidia could turn its current market situation into an opportunity—provided the company successfully executes its strategic plans as projected.

In the latest trading session on Wall Street, Nvidia’s stock saw a marginal decline, closing at $117.64 on Friday, March 21, slightly lower than its previous close of $117.70. Despite Nvidia’s dominant position in the AI and semiconductor industry, its stock performance has faced headwinds in 2025. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Nvidia shares have declined by 14.9%, reflecting broader market challenges and sector-specific concerns. Additionally, after recent trading sessions, the company’s stock is down by 4.15%, underscoring the volatility and cautious sentiment among investors.

 

Despite recent volatility, Nvidia has delivered exceptional long-term returns for investors in the U.S. stock market. Over the past five years, the company’s shares have surged by more than 1,760%, reflecting its strong growth trajectory and leadership in artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology. Even in the last year alone, Nvidia’s stock has climbed by 23.89%, demonstrating its resilience in a rapidly evolving industry.

However, market sentiment toward the stock remains cautious. Alec Young, Chief Investment Strategist at Mapsignals, noted in a statement to the news agency that skepticism surrounding Nvidia is largely tied to concerns over its current valuation. He pointed out that the company faces immense expectations regarding its future revenue growth, which has contributed to heightened scrutiny from investors. This sentiment has played a role in the stock’s recent fluctuations, as market participants weigh Nvidia’s ability to sustain its impressive momentum.

“Market thinks the growth’s not going to happen,” he said.

In early February 2025, Nvidia’s stock experienced a sharp decline at the market open, plummeting by 12.5% and resulting in a substantial loss of nearly $600 million in the company’s market capitalization. Despite this setback, Nvidia remains one of the most valuable companies in the semiconductor industry. As of March 21, the firm’s market capitalization stood at approximately $2.871 trillion, reflecting a 0.70% decrease from its previous closing value.

Although Nvidia’s most recent quarterly earnings report surpassed market expectations, the company issued guidance indicating that its gross margins may be narrower than anticipated in the upcoming quarter. This announcement has contributed to cautious sentiment among investors, as they assess Nvidia’s ability to sustain its strong financial performance.

Looking ahead, analysts maintain optimistic growth projections for the company. According to a report from the news agency, Nvidia’s revenue is expected to increase by 57% for the fiscal year 2026, while its GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are forecasted to rise by 52%. These projections highlight the company’s continued expansion, fueled by its leadership in artificial intelligence, data centers, and advanced semiconductor technology.

