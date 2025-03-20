Vodafone Idea Falls Back After 5G-Driven Two-Day Surge

Vodafone Idea’s share price experienced a downturn on Thursday, reversing early gains after rallying for two consecutive sessions. The telecom stock had gained nearly 5% in the previous trading session, driven by the company’s announcement of the launch of its 5G services in Mumbai.

On Thursday, Vodafone Idea shares initially rose by as much as 1.87%, reaching ₹7.59 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). However, the upward momentum was short-lived as the stock soon gave up its early gains and slipped over 2% into negative territory by mid-session.

The recent rally had been fueled by excitement around Vodafone Idea’s entry into the 5G market. On Wednesday, the Aditya Birla Group-backed telecom operator officially announced the rollout of its 5G services in Mumbai, marking a significant step toward providing next-generation connectivity to its customers in the city. This development was seen as a strategic move to enhance the company’s competitive position in the Indian telecom market, where rivals have already made significant strides in 5G deployment.

Despite the initial positive market response, the stock’s pullback on Thursday indicates that investor sentiment remains cautious. The launch of 5G services is expected to play a key role in Vodafone Idea’s long-term growth strategy, but market participants appear to be weighing other factors influencing the stock’s performance.