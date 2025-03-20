Zee Entertainment on the Rise: CLSA Sees Stock Doubling Potential, Shares Rally 7%

Zee Entertainment Shares Surge After CLSA Predicts Strong Future Growth

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) climbed nearly 7% during intra-day trading on Thursday, March 20, following a positive outlook from global brokerage firm CLSA. The firm maintained its ‘outperform’ rating on the stock and set a target price of ₹170, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 70% from its previous closing price. The strong upward movement in Zee’s stock reflects growing investor confidence fueled by CLSA’s optimistic assessment of the company’s future prospects.

CLSA Sees Potential for Stock to Double in 12–24 Months

CLSA expressed confidence that Zee’s stock could potentially double over the next 12 to 24 months, driven primarily by a projected recovery in advertising revenue. According to CLSA, this rebound could lead to a positive re-rating of the stock, which currently trades at a relatively low price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 8 times — significantly lower than its industry peers. The brokerage firm highlighted that Zee has the potential to deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of between 22% and 33% in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and PAT (profit after tax) over the financial years 2026 and 2027, even with a modest 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in advertising revenue.

Strong Market Position and Financial Health Support Positive Outlook

CLSA also emphasized Zee’s strategic position in the Indian media landscape. Zee is currently the second-largest television network in India and has been expanding its footprint in the over-the-top (OTT) segment through its streaming platform ZEE5. The brokerage noted that Zee’s EBITDA margin has improved by 9 percentage points from its previous lows, reflecting better operational efficiency and cost management.

In terms of financial strength, Zee stands out for its solid balance sheet. The company is debt-free and holds approximately ₹1,700 crore in cash reserves, providing it with significant financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities. CLSA pointed out that Zee’s current market cap-to-sales ratio of 1 times reflects a notable discount of 60% to 80% compared to industry heavyweights like the Reliance-Disney joint venture and Sun TV, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued relative to its growth potential.

Promoter Stake Increase Signals Confidence

Investor confidence received an additional boost from Zee’s promoters, who recently increased their stake in the company. In an open market transaction, Zee’s promoters purchased 27 lakh shares valued at approximately ₹27 crore. This move raised the promoter holding from 3.99% to 4.28%. The increase in promoter stake is often viewed as a sign of confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Brokerage firm Nuvama also commented on this development, stating that the increase in promoter holding is likely to strengthen investor sentiment, particularly among minority shareholders. Nuvama highlighted that promoter stake increases are generally interpreted as a vote of confidence in the company’s strategic direction and future performance.

Competitive Position and Growth Prospects

Zee’s competitive position within the Indian media sector, combined with its improving financial metrics and growth potential, forms the foundation of CLSA’s positive outlook. The company’s ability to grow advertising revenue, strengthen its OTT platform, and maintain cost efficiency are seen as key drivers for future profitability.

The recent surge in Zee’s stock price reflects the market’s acknowledgment of this improving outlook. With a combination of a strong market position, improving margins, financial strength, and growing investor confidence, Zee Entertainment appears to be positioned for a period of potential growth and value creation.