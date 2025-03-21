IT Sector Bleeds After Accenture Q2 Earnings – Infosys, Wipro, TCS Among Top Losers

Indian IT stocks faced a significant downturn on Friday, with major players like Infosys, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessing declines of up to 3% following the release of Accenture’s second-quarter earnings for the period ending February 2025. The slump in these stocks reflects investor reactions to the global IT giant’s performance and its potential implications for the broader technology sector.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Infosys saw the steepest decline, dropping 3.09% to settle at ₹1,564.15. TCS shares also suffered losses, falling 2.7% to ₹3,466.60, while Wipro recorded a 2.85% dip, closing at ₹260.30 per share. HCL Technologies was not spared from the sell-off either, with its stock price declining 2.53% to ₹1,521.20.

The impact of Accenture’s earnings report was not limited to domestic markets. The American Depository Receipts (ADR) of Infosys and Wipro saw sharp declines on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in overnight trading, indicating a global ripple effect on investor sentiment regarding Indian IT firms.

Accenture’s quarterly results are often considered a key indicator for the IT services industry, given its significant presence and client base across various markets. Investors closely analyze its earnings and guidance to gauge trends that could affect Indian IT firms, many of which operate in similar business segments. The latest decline in stock prices suggests concerns over future growth prospects in the sector, possibly influenced by factors such as global demand, client spending patterns, and macroeconomic conditions.