Bajaj Finserv Adjusts Allianz Stake Deal for IRDAI Compliance

In a strategic move to comply with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) guidelines, Bajaj Finserv has structured its ₹24,180-crore acquisition of Allianz SE’s stake in its insurance ventures in a phased manner. Instead of acquiring the entire stake at the company level, Bajaj Finserv will purchase only 1.01% in each of the insurance firms, while the remaining shares will be acquired by its promoter entities—Bajaj Holdings & Investment and Jamnalal Sons.

This restructuring ensures that the transaction adheres to IRDAI’s regulatory framework, which governs ownership structures in the insurance sector. By distributing the stake acquisition among different entities within the Bajaj Group, the company aims to facilitate a smooth transition of ownership while maintaining compliance with industry norms.