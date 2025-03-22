ITC Hotels Shares Skyrocket to 52-Week High – What’s Behind the Momentum?

Key Factors Driving Investor Interest in ITC Hotels Stock

ITC Hotels has been gaining significant attention in the stock market, with multiple factors contributing to its recent rally. The stock’s positive momentum is largely attributed to its inclusion in a major global index, strong industry outlook, and favorable analyst projections.

Inclusion in the FTSE All-World Index Boosts Sentiment

One of the key catalysts behind the surge in ITC Hotels’ share price is its recent inclusion in the FTSE All-World Index. According to reports, the stock has been added to this prominent global benchmark, with an estimated weightage of $52.6 million. This development is expected to bring higher capital inflows into the stock, as institutional investors and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the index may allocate funds toward ITC Hotels.

Overall, the Indian equity markets are anticipated to witness inflows ranging between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion following the index’s rebalancing, which took effect after the market closed on March 21. A total of 14 Indian companies have been included in the FTSE All-World Index as part of this update, further boosting foreign investor confidence in the country’s stock market.

Strong Growth Projections by Global Brokerage Jefferies

Adding to investor optimism, global brokerage firm Jefferies has revised its outlook for ITC Hotels, highlighting the company’s strong franchise, diversified brand portfolio, and solid financial position. In a recent report, Jefferies projected a steady improvement in occupancy rates, expecting them to rise from 69% in FY24 to approximately 75% by FY27. The firm also forecasted a Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) CAGR of 9% over the same period, indicating sustained growth in hotel revenues.

Additionally, Jefferies sees a positive outlook for the broader travel and tourism industry, which it expects to experience consistent demand between FY24 and FY27. As a result, the brokerage firm estimates that ITC Hotels will report steady financial growth, with EBITDA expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% for the hotel segment. This is projected to contribute to a total EBITDA CAGR of 16% for ITC Hotels between FY24 and FY27.

ITC Hotels’ Market Performance Since Listing

Since its listing, ITC Hotels has remained a stock of interest among investors, witnessing notable gains over the past month. In just over one month, the stock has surged almost 18%, reflecting strong buying interest.

The company was recently demerged from ITC Ltd., becoming an independent, publicly listed entity aimed at unlocking shareholder value. Following the demerger, ITC Hotels shares debuted on January 29, 2025, at a listing price of ₹188 per share on the BSE and ₹180 per share on the NSE. Since then, the stock has gained 12.3% as of Friday’s intraday trading session.

With increasing investor interest, strong growth expectations, and its inclusion in a globally recognized index, ITC Hotels continues to be a closely watched stock in the hospitality sector.