Nike Slumps as Sales Forecast Signals Rocky Road to Recovery

Nike’s stock took a significant hit on Friday, closing down 5.7% and reaching its lowest level in five years. The decline came after the company issued a warning about an expected drop in sales for the upcoming quarter, raising concerns among investors about the speed and effectiveness of its ongoing turnaround efforts. The sportswear giant has been working to regain momentum under its new CEO, Elliott Hill, but the latest sales forecast has cast doubt on how quickly the company can bounce back in a competitive market.

On Thursday, Nike projected a sharper-than-anticipated decline in its fourth-quarter revenue, adding to concerns about the company’s financial outlook. One of the key challenges it faces is a significant downturn in China, where quarterly sales dropped by 17%, largely due to weakened consumer spending on non-essential items.