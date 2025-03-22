Nike Slumps as Sales Forecast Signals Rocky Road to Recovery
Nike’s stock took a significant hit on Friday, closing down 5.7% and reaching its lowest level in five years. The decline came after the company issued a warning about an expected drop in sales for the upcoming quarter, raising concerns among investors about the speed and effectiveness of its ongoing turnaround efforts. The sportswear giant has been working to regain momentum under its new CEO, Elliott Hill, but the latest sales forecast has cast doubt on how quickly the company can bounce back in a competitive market.
On Thursday, Nike projected a sharper-than-anticipated decline in its fourth-quarter revenue, adding to concerns about the company’s financial outlook. One of the key challenges it faces is a significant downturn in China, where quarterly sales dropped by 17%, largely due to weakened consumer spending on non-essential items.
Since stepping into the CEO role in October, Elliott Hill has been focused on reclaiming Nike’s lost market share. As part of his efforts, he introduced a strategic initiative called the “Win Now” plan, aimed at strengthening the brand’s presence and performance. A key component of this strategy involves expanding Nike’s on-the-ground engagement in five major cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, in an effort to drive growth and better connect with local consumers.
Jay Woods, the chief global strategist at investment banking firm Freedom Capital Markets, acknowledged that Nike has a clear strategy in place. However, he noted that the company has yet to see tangible results from its efforts. Despite having a structured plan aimed at driving growth and recovery, the impact has not yet materialized, leaving investors waiting for signs of progress.
Nike’s Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Friend, acknowledged that the company will need “several quarters” to clear out older inventory, a process that will likely require offering discounts that could put pressure on profit margins.
Following the market’s close on Friday, Nike’s stock price dropped to $67.94, bringing its total market capitalization down to $106 billion. The decline reflects ongoing investor concerns about the company’s financial performance and the time it may take to fully stabilize its business.
Nike’s stock has experienced a challenging start to the year, declining by approximately 10.3% year-to-date. This drop follows a steep 30% decline in 2024, highlighting continued investor concerns about the company’s financial performance and growth prospects. The ongoing slide in share value reflects broader uncertainties surrounding Nike’s ability to navigate market challenges and execute its turnaround strategy effectively.
During Nike’s earnings call on Thursday, company executives emphasized the urgent need to strengthen their operations in China, a key market with significant growth potential. They acknowledged that sales in the region have been under pressure for more than two years, posing a challenge to the company’s overall performance. To regain momentum, Nike’s leadership stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to boost consumer engagement and drive stronger results in the Chinese market.
Mari Shor, a senior equities analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, which holds a stake in Nike, highlighted the critical role of product innovation in China. She noted that among all global markets, China places the highest emphasis on fresh and innovative products. According to Shor, introducing new and compelling designs will be key for Nike to stabilize its performance in the region.
Recognizing this need, CEO Elliott Hill has accelerated the launch of certain sneaker models, including the Pegasus Premium and Vomero 18. These strategic releases have played a role in helping Nike limit the decline in its quarterly revenue and profit, which came in better than some analysts had anticipated.
Nike is working to overcome the strategic missteps made by its previous management, which resulted in a slowdown in product innovation across its lineup. The company is now focusing on revitalizing its offerings to better meet consumer demand and stay competitive in the market.
Since Elliott Hill was announced as CEO in September, Nike’s stock has declined by more than 22%, erasing all the gains it had initially seen following the news of his appointment. This drop reflects ongoing investor concerns about the pace of the company’s turnaround efforts and its ability to regain lost momentum.
Nike executives did not indicate any immediate signs of a turnaround in their recent comments, suggesting that meaningful improvements may still be some time away. However, long-term investors have historically been willing to wait for the company to regain its footing, according to John Nagle, Chief Investment Officer at Kavar Capital Partners, which holds shares in Nike.
Nagle emphasized that Nike’s recovery will not be quick, stating, “This is going to be a multiple-year process.” Analysts at Barclays echoed this sentiment, forecasting that the earliest Nike could see a meaningful rebound would be in the second half of its fiscal year ending in May 2026.
In terms of valuation, Nike’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the next 12 months stood at 31.08, a key metric used to assess stock value. In comparison, Deckers had a lower P/E ratio of 17.33, while Adidas was valued at 25.91, highlighting how investors are pricing Nike relative to its competitors.
Morningstar analyst David Swartz acknowledged that Nike’s turnaround efforts are still in their early stages. While the process appears to be taking longer than initially expected, he noted that this development is not entirely unexpected. Swartz suggested that while progress may be slow, it aligns with the challenges typically faced during a major business recovery.