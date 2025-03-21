Stock Market Update: Greenlam, Gamco, Roni Households Hit Ex-Bonus Date Today

Shares of Greenlam Industries, Gamco, and Roni Households are expected to be in focus today as all three companies are set to trade ex-bonus. Investors typically watch such developments closely, as ex-bonus dates mark the point at which new bonus shares are no longer available to those purchasing the stock.

Greenlam Industries Announces First-Ever Bonus Issue

Greenlam Industries, a leading player in the laminate and surfacing solutions sector, had announced a bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio earlier this year. This means that for every one share held, shareholders will receive one additional share at no extra cost. The company’s board approved this bonus issue in late January 2024.

A Historic First for Greenlam

Notably, this is the first time Greenlam Industries has issued bonus shares since its inception. While the company has a history of declaring dividends and conducting stock splits, a bonus issue had never been part of its corporate actions until now. Previously, Greenlam underwent a stock split, reducing the face value of its shares from ₹5 to ₹1.

With Greenlam, along with Gamco and Roni Households, trading ex-bonus today, market participants will be keen to observe the impact on stock prices and trading volumes.