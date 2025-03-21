Stock Market Update: Greenlam, Gamco, Roni Households Hit Ex-Bonus Date Today
Shares of Greenlam Industries, Gamco, and Roni Households are expected to be in focus today as all three companies are set to trade ex-bonus. Investors typically watch such developments closely, as ex-bonus dates mark the point at which new bonus shares are no longer available to those purchasing the stock.
Greenlam Industries Announces First-Ever Bonus Issue
Greenlam Industries, a leading player in the laminate and surfacing solutions sector, had announced a bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio earlier this year. This means that for every one share held, shareholders will receive one additional share at no extra cost. The company’s board approved this bonus issue in late January 2024.
A Historic First for Greenlam
Notably, this is the first time Greenlam Industries has issued bonus shares since its inception. While the company has a history of declaring dividends and conducting stock splits, a bonus issue had never been part of its corporate actions until now. Previously, Greenlam underwent a stock split, reducing the face value of its shares from ₹5 to ₹1.
With Greenlam, along with Gamco and Roni Households, trading ex-bonus today, market participants will be keen to observe the impact on stock prices and trading volumes.
Greenlam Industries and Gamco Announce Bonus Share Issuances, Fix Record Date for March 21, 2025
Two companies, Greenlam Industries and Gamco, have announced bonus share issues and have set March 21, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive additional equity shares.
Greenlam Industries’ Bonus Issue Details
Greenlam Industries has informed investors that its board has fixed Friday, March 21, 2025, as the record date to identify shareholders eligible for the 1:1 bonus share issue. This means that every existing shareholder holding one fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 will receive one additional fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 at no extra cost.
The decision aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and increase stock liquidity. This marks a significant milestone for Greenlam, as it is the first-ever bonus issue by the company. While Greenlam has previously undertaken corporate actions such as dividend payouts and stock splits—most notably a reduction in face value from ₹5 to ₹1—this is the first time it is distributing bonus shares.
Gamco’s Bonus Share Announcement
Similarly, Gamco has also announced a bonus share issuance, receiving board approval on February 21, 2025. The company disclosed the details of this development in a Thursday filing with the BSE.
As per the exchange filing, Gamco will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 5:4, meaning shareholders holding four fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each will receive five additional fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each. The record date to determine eligible shareholders has been set for March 21, 2025, the same as Greenlam Industries.
With both companies set to trade ex-bonus soon, market observers will be keen to track investor sentiment and how these bonus issuances impact stock movements in the coming sessions.
Roni Households Approves 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Sets Record Date for March 21, 2025
Roni Households, a company specializing in plastic granules and plastic household products, has announced the issuance of bonus equity shares following approval from its shareholders. The decision was finalized during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on February 19, 2025.
Bonus Issue Details
As per the approved plan, the company will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. This means that shareholders holding one fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each will receive one additional fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 at no extra cost.
To determine which shareholders are eligible to receive these bonus shares, the company has fixed March 21, 2025, as the record date. Investors holding Roni Households’ shares as of this date will qualify for the bonus allotment.
With this development, Roni Households joins Greenlam Industries and Gamco, both of which have also recently announced bonus share issuances with the same March 21 record date. Investors and market participants will be closely watching the impact of these corporate actions on trading activity in the coming sessions.