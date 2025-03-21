Samvardhana Motherson Stock Gains Momentum Before Dividend Declaration

BySheenu Gupta

Ahead of its upcoming board meeting to consider and approve a proposal for an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), shares of Samvardhana Motherson opened on a positive note in today’s trading session. The stock began the day at ₹129.99 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and quickly gained momentum, reaching an intraday high of ₹131.37 within the first few minutes after the market opened.

The company had earlier informed Indian stock market exchanges about its board meeting scheduled for March 21, 2025, where the management will deliberate on the proposal for an interim dividend for FY25. Investors and market participants are closely watching the stock, anticipating the outcome of this key meeting, which could have implications for shareholder returns.

As the date approaches, the stock’s movement reflects investor sentiment and expectations surrounding the potential dividend announcement.

Samvardhana Motherson Board Meeting to Consider Interim Dividend for FY25

Samvardhana Motherson has officially notified the Indian stock exchanges about an upcoming board meeting scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2025. The company stated that the meeting will be held at shorter notice and will primarily focus on discussing and considering the declaration of an interim dividend for its equity shareholders for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

This announcement indicates that the board will evaluate the company’s financial position and performance before making a decision on the potential payout. Investors and market participants are closely monitoring the development, as dividend announcements often influence stock sentiment and investor interest.

 

If approved, this will mark Samvardhana Motherson’s first dividend announcement for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The company has a track record of rewarding its shareholders, with its most recent dividend payout occurring in the previous financial year.

Before this, the stock traded ex-dividend on August 14, 2024, as part of the process to determine the eligible shareholders who would receive the final dividend of ₹0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is crucial in dividend investing, as it marks the cutoff point for shareholders to be entitled to the payout. Investors and market participants are now awaiting the outcome of the upcoming board meeting to see if the company continues its dividend distribution trend in FY25.

 

Samvardhana Motherson Reports Strong Year-on-Year Profit Growth in Q3 FY25

Samvardhana Motherson posted robust financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), showcasing steady revenue growth and a substantial surge in profitability compared to the same period last year.

The company’s topline (total revenue) recorded a 7.66% year-on-year (YoY) increase, reaching ₹27,665.92 crore. Meanwhile, its net profit surged by an impressive 62.12% YoY, climbing to ₹878.63 crore, reflecting strong operational efficiency and financial performance.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue experienced a slight dip of 0.52%, while net profit saw a marginal decline of 0.13% compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the company reported a rise in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which grew by 3.39% QoQ and 17.33% YoY, indicating increased operational costs.

Despite these cost increases, operating income showed strong momentum, rising 16.98% QoQ and 16.35% YoY, highlighting improved efficiency in core business operations.

Furthermore, earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹1.25, marking a significant 56.25% YoY increase. This reflects the company’s ability to generate higher profits per share, contributing to shareholder value.

As the company continues to focus on operational growth and financial stability, market participants and investors are closely monitoring its performance and strategic decisions in the upcoming quarters.

Similar Posts

Big Boost for IRCTC & IRFC: Government Elevates Them to Navratna Rank!

Big Boost for IRCTC & IRFC: Government Elevates Them to Navratna Rank!

BySheenu Gupta

The Indian government has elevated the status of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to Navratna category, granting them greater financial autonomy. This upgrade allows both Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to make discretionary investments of up to ₹1,000 crore or 15% of their net worth, whichever is…

UltraTech, Ambuja, ACC & Others: Profitability in FY26 Hinges on Cement Pricing, Says India Ratings

UltraTech, Ambuja, ACC & Others: Profitability in FY26 Hinges on Cement Pricing, Says India Ratings

BySheenu Gupta

According to India Ratings and Research, the cement industry, including major players like UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Dalmia Bharat, is expected to witness moderate growth in FY26. The agency projects that demand in the sector will likely grow at a mid-single-digit rate, indicating a steady but not aggressive expansion. While the overall growth…

Ashok Leyland Jumps 3% as February Sales Impress Investors

Ashok Leyland Jumps 3% as February Sales Impress Investors

BySheenu Gupta

Ashok Leyland’s stock witnessed an upward movement of 3.3% on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today, reaching its intraday high of ₹219.80. The rise in share price came after the company announced its vehicle sales data for February 2025. Despite a decline in domestic sales compared to the previous year, the stock showed positive momentum…

LIC Poised to Expand into Health Insurance, Verdict Expected by March End

LIC Poised to Expand into Health Insurance, Verdict Expected by March End

BySheenu Gupta

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is exploring the possibility of acquiring a stake in a health insurance company, with a decision expected by the end of March, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Siddhartha Mohanty. Speaking on Tuesday, Mohanty expressed confidence that the state-run insurance giant could reach a conclusion on the…

Paradeep Parivahan IPO Buzz: Check Out the Key Dates, Pricing, and Allotment Info

Paradeep Parivahan IPO Buzz: Check Out the Key Dates, Pricing, and Allotment Info

BySheenu Gupta

Paradeep Parivahan Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on March 17, 2025, with the subscription period closing on March 19, 2025. The IPO is structured as a Book Built Issue, where the company aims to raise approximately ₹44.86 crores. This fundraising includes a fresh issue of shares amounting to ₹44.86 crores…

TVS Motor Eyes Interim Dividend – Board Meeting Sparks Investor Interest

TVS Motor Eyes Interim Dividend – Board Meeting Sparks Investor Interest

BySheenu Gupta

TVS Motor Company’s shares are expected to attract significant attention on March 20, 2025, as the company’s board of directors is scheduled to meet to discuss and potentially declare an interim dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. In an exchange filing dated March 13, 2025, TVS Motor confirmed that its board of…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *