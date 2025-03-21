Samvardhana Motherson Stock Gains Momentum Before Dividend Declaration

Ahead of its upcoming board meeting to consider and approve a proposal for an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), shares of Samvardhana Motherson opened on a positive note in today’s trading session. The stock began the day at ₹129.99 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and quickly gained momentum, reaching an intraday high of ₹131.37 within the first few minutes after the market opened.

The company had earlier informed Indian stock market exchanges about its board meeting scheduled for March 21, 2025, where the management will deliberate on the proposal for an interim dividend for FY25. Investors and market participants are closely watching the stock, anticipating the outcome of this key meeting, which could have implications for shareholder returns.

As the date approaches, the stock’s movement reflects investor sentiment and expectations surrounding the potential dividend announcement.