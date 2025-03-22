SEBI Tightens Grip on Financial Ads: Social Media Advertisers Must Verify Identity

On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the country’s market regulator, issued a directive requiring all SEBI-registered intermediaries to follow a new verification process when advertising on social media platforms such as Google and Meta. According to this directive, any intermediary posting or publishing advertisements on these platforms must ensure that they register using the same email IDs and mobile numbers that are recorded in SEBI’s SI Portal.

This move is aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in financial advertisements, ensuring that only verified entities promote investment-related content. By linking advertisements to officially registered contact details, SEBI seeks to curb misleading promotions and prevent fraudulent investment schemes that could mislead investors. The regulator’s decision comes as part of its broader efforts to strengthen investor protection and maintain the integrity of financial markets in the digital advertising space.