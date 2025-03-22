Investors Alert! Infosys, HDFC Bank, and 3 More Stocks Gearing Up for Interim Dividends

Investors anticipating dividend payouts can look forward to key announcements from five major companies in the coming months. Infosys Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, and Coforge Ltd are expected to declare interim dividends between April and May 2025.

Among these, HDFC Bank has already scheduled a Board of Directors meeting on Saturday, April 19, 2025. During this meeting, the board will review and approve the bank’s audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and full financial year ending March 31, 2025. Additionally, the board will deliberate on the recommendation of a dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25. If a dividend is approved, the board will also decide on the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility for receiving the dividend.

These announcements are significant for investors who track dividend-paying stocks, as they provide insights into the financial health and profit distribution policies of these leading companies.