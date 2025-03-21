Dividend Stocks in Focus: IRFC, NMDC, CG Power Mark Record Date Today—Do You Own Them?

Investors tracking dividend-paying stocks should keep these dates in mind as part of their portfolio planning.

Similarly, NMDC Ltd and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd will also trade ex-dividend today, allowing investors who owned shares before the ex-date to benefit from their respective dividend payouts.

The ex-dividend date is significant because it determines investor eligibility. Those who purchase IRFC shares today or later will not be entitled to receive the declared dividend, while those who held the shares before this date will qualify.

IRFC, the dedicated financing arm of Indian Railways, has set March 21 as the record date for its second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The company has announced a dividend of ₹0.80 per share, which will be credited to eligible shareholders on April 16, 2025.

Investors in Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), NMDC Ltd, and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd should take note as these stocks are trading ex-dividend today, Friday, March 21, 2025. This means that shareholders who held these stocks until the end of the previous trading session will be eligible for the upcoming dividend payouts. The dividends are scheduled to be distributed next month.

With both IRFC and NMDC declaring dividends, investors tracking income-generating stocks should take note of these developments as part of their investment planning.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders is March 21, 2025. Those who held NMDC shares by the end of this date will receive the dividend, which is scheduled to be credited to shareholders’ accounts on April 16, 2025.

NMDC Ltd, India’s leading iron ore producer, is also trading ex-dividend today. The company had announced a first interim dividend of ₹2.30 per share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

Looking back at FY22, IRFC had paid a total dividend of ₹1.40 per share, translating to a payout of ₹1,006.28 crore. Over the years, IRFC’s dividend yield has ranged between 6-9%, positioning it as a notable stock for investors focused on dividend income.

For the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), IRFC declared a total dividend of ₹1.50 per share, amounting to an overall payout of ₹1,045.48 crore. This is in line with the company’s dividend distribution in FY23, indicating consistency in shareholder returns.

Investors holding shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) and NMDC Ltd should take note as both stocks turn ex-dividend today, March 21, 2025. This means that only shareholders who held these stocks before this date will be eligible for the upcoming dividend payouts, scheduled for next month.

With NMDC and CG Power both announcing dividends, investors following dividend-paying stocks should keep these dates in mind while tracking their portfolios.

The record date for CG Power’s dividend has been set as March 22, 2025. This means that shareholders who hold CG Power shares by the end of this date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The payout is scheduled to be credited to investors on April 16, 2025.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd has also set its ex-dividend date for today, meaning that investors who purchased the stock before this date will qualify for its interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share.

Over the years, NMDC’s dividend yield has ranged between 3.6% and 9%, making it an attractive stock for investors who prioritize dividend income.

Looking at its dividend payout history, NMDC has consistently distributed dividends to its investors:

Apart from dividends, NMDC has also rewarded its shareholders through bonus shares. In December 2024, the company had issued a bonus in a 2:1 ratio, meaning that shareholders received two additional shares for every one share held.

This is the first interim dividend declared by NMDC Ltd for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The company has announced a dividend of ₹2.30 per share, with March 21, 2025, set as the record date. Shareholders who hold NMDC shares until the end of this date will qualify for the dividend, which will be credited to their accounts on April 16, 2025.

Investors in NMDC Ltd and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd should take note, as both companies are trading ex-dividend today, March 21, 2025. Shareholders who owned these stocks before the ex-dividend date will be eligible for their respective dividend payouts, which are scheduled to be disbursed next month.

When a company announces a dividend, two important dates come into play for investors: the ex-dividend date and the record date. Understanding these dates is essential for shareholders who want to ensure they qualify for dividend payments.

What is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is the first day that a stock trades without the value of its upcoming dividend. This means that if an investor buys shares on or after the ex-dividend date, they will not be eligible to receive the announced dividend. Instead, the dividend will be paid to the investor who owned the stock before this date.

For example, if a company declares a dividend with an ex-dividend date of March 21, any investor who purchases shares on or after March 21 will not receive the dividend. However, those who owned the stock before this date will still be entitled to the payout.

What is the Record Date?

The record date is the date on which the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend. Only those who are listed as shareholders by the close of business on the record date will qualify for the dividend payment.

It is important to note that there is a time gap between the purchase of a stock and its official registration in an investor’s name, known as the settlement period. In most cases, stock purchases follow a T+1 (trade date plus one day) settlement cycle, meaning that a stock bought today will be officially recorded in the buyer’s name on the next business day.

To qualify for a dividend, an investor must ensure they own the stock before the ex-dividend date, so that their ownership is reflected in the company’s books by the record date.

Key Takeaways for Shareholders

• If you purchase a stock before the ex-dividend date, you are eligible to receive the announced dividend.

• If you buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date, you will not qualify for the dividend.

• The record date is when the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders.

• Only those who hold the stock at the end of the record date will receive the dividend payout.

Understanding these dates helps investors make informed decisions regarding dividend-paying stocks and ensures they meet the necessary requirements to receive their expected payouts.