Cable Sector Shake-Up: Adani’s Market Entry Sends Polycab, KEI, Havells Stocks Spiraling

Shares of leading cable and wire manufacturers, including Polycab India, KEI Industries, and Havells, faced significant pressure on Thursday, March 20, as Adani Group’s entry into the cables and wires sector triggered a sharp sell-off. The heightened competition, combined with rising raw material costs, has created a challenging environment for existing players in the market.

Adani Enterprises announced its entry into the cables and wires segment through a joint venture between its wholly-owned subsidiary Kutch Copper Limited (KCL) and Praneetha Ventures. This strategic move is expected to disrupt the competitive landscape, with industry experts anticipating increased pressure on pricing and market share among established manufacturers.

The sell-off comes just weeks after UltraTech Cement announced its plans to enter the cables and wires industry, adding to the growing concerns over market saturation and intensified competition. The dual entry of two major industrial giants into the sector is seen as a game-changer, with potential long-term implications for profitability and market dynamics.

Adding to the pressure, the recent surge in copper and aluminum prices has compounded the challenges for cable manufacturers. Copper and aluminum are essential raw materials in cable production, and their rising costs have pushed production expenses to multi-month highs. This increase in input costs is expected to squeeze profit margins, forcing companies to either absorb the higher expenses or pass them on to consumers, which could impact demand.

Market analysts believe that the entry of the Adani Group will increase competitive pressures, potentially leading to pricing adjustments and strategic shifts within the sector. The cables and wires segment, which has seen steady growth in recent years due to rising infrastructure and construction activities, now faces an uncertain phase as established players brace for intensified competition and fluctuating production costs.

The market reaction was swift, with shares of Polycab India, KEI Industries, and Havells declining sharply during intraday trading. The sell-off reflects investor concerns over the changing market dynamics and the potential impact on future earnings and market positioning. While the long-term consequences of Adani’s entry remain to be seen, the immediate market response underscores the significant shift underway in the cables and wires industry.