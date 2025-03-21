Stock Splits Alert: Last Mile Enterprises, Optimus Finance, Shukra Pharma & Softrak Venture Go Ex-Split Today!

Several companies, including Last Mile Enterprises, Optimus Finance, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, and Softrak Venture Investment, are set to trade ex-split today. This corporate action, which involves a stock split, is an important event for investors to track, as it can impact stock prices, trading volumes, and overall market liquidity.

A stock split is a process where a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by reducing the face value of each share, making them more affordable for retail investors. In this case, all four companies have approved a sub-division of their equity shares, lowering the face value from ₹10 per share to Re 1 per share. This move aims to enhance liquidity in the market by making the shares more accessible to a broader investor base.

The record date for this stock split, as determined by the companies and approved by their shareholders, is March 21, 2025. The record date is crucial because it determines which shareholders are eligible to receive the split shares. Under the T+1 settlement system, investors who purchased shares of these companies on the trading day before the record date will be recognized as eligible shareholders. This means that those who bought shares before the cut-off will see their holdings adjusted accordingly once the stock split takes effect.

Investors should stay informed about these corporate actions, as stock splits can influence market dynamics. While a stock split does not directly affect a company’s fundamentals, it often leads to increased investor participation, which can result in higher trading volumes and potential price movements.