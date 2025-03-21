Stock Splits Alert: Last Mile Enterprises, Optimus Finance, Shukra Pharma & Softrak Venture Go Ex-Split Today!
Several companies, including Last Mile Enterprises, Optimus Finance, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, and Softrak Venture Investment, are set to trade ex-split today. This corporate action, which involves a stock split, is an important event for investors to track, as it can impact stock prices, trading volumes, and overall market liquidity.
A stock split is a process where a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by reducing the face value of each share, making them more affordable for retail investors. In this case, all four companies have approved a sub-division of their equity shares, lowering the face value from ₹10 per share to Re 1 per share. This move aims to enhance liquidity in the market by making the shares more accessible to a broader investor base.
The record date for this stock split, as determined by the companies and approved by their shareholders, is March 21, 2025. The record date is crucial because it determines which shareholders are eligible to receive the split shares. Under the T+1 settlement system, investors who purchased shares of these companies on the trading day before the record date will be recognized as eligible shareholders. This means that those who bought shares before the cut-off will see their holdings adjusted accordingly once the stock split takes effect.
Investors should stay informed about these corporate actions, as stock splits can influence market dynamics. While a stock split does not directly affect a company’s fundamentals, it often leads to increased investor participation, which can result in higher trading volumes and potential price movements.
Stock Split Details for Last Mile Enterprises
Last Mile Enterprises has announced a stock split to restructure its equity shares, making them more accessible to investors. As part of this corporate action, each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10, fully paid-up, will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a reduced face value of ₹1 each, fully paid-up. This means that for every share currently held, shareholders will now own 10 shares of lesser individual value while maintaining the same overall investment value.
The primary objective of this stock split is to enhance market liquidity and attract a broader base of retail investors by lowering the per-share price. Such corporate actions often make shares more affordable, which can lead to increased participation in the stock.
According to data from Trendlyne, Last Mile Enterprises has carried out a face value split once, with the latest subdivision occurring on March 21, 2025. Since that date, the company’s shares have been trading on an ex-split basis. Investors who held shares before the record date have seen their holdings adjusted to reflect the new stock split ratio.
A stock split does not impact the company’s overall market capitalization or its fundamental value, but it can influence stock liquidity and trading activity. As a result, investors often monitor such corporate actions closely to assess potential market movements.
Stock Split Details for Optimus Finance
As per the company’s official filing, Optimus Finance has announced a stock split aimed at restructuring its equity share structure. Under this subdivision, each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10, which is fully paid-up, will be split into 10 equity shares, each with a reduced face value of Re 1, fully paid-up.
This corporate action is intended to reassess the entitlement and eligibility of existing equity shareholders, ensuring that their holdings are adjusted according to the new share structure. The process of a stock split does not change the total value of an investor’s holdings; rather, it increases the number of shares while proportionally decreasing their individual face value.
Stock splits are generally undertaken to enhance market liquidity and make shares more affordable for a broader range of investors. By lowering the per-share price, the company aims to improve accessibility and trading activity in its stock. Shareholders who hold Optimus Finance shares as of the specified record date will be eligible for the adjusted share distribution in line with the stock split ratio.
Stock Split Details for Shukra Pharmaceuticals
As per the company’s official filing, Shukra Pharmaceuticals has undergone a stock split, reducing the face value of its shares from ₹10 to Re 1. This means that each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 has been subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up.
The newly adjusted shares have been trading on an ex-split basis since March 21, 2025. This means that any trades executed on or after this date reflect the revised share structure. Investors who held shares before the record date are entitled to the adjusted number of shares following the split.
According to company records, this is the first instance of a face value split undertaken by Shukra Pharmaceuticals since March 21, 2025. Stock splits like these are typically carried out to improve market liquidity and make shares more accessible to retail investors by lowering the per-share price while keeping the overall investment value unchanged.
Stock Split Details for Softrak Venture Investment
Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. has also implemented a stock split, as detailed in the company’s official filing. Under this corporate action, the face value of its equity shares has been reduced from ₹10 to Re 1. This subdivision means that for every previously held share with a ₹10 face value, shareholders now have 10 shares, each with a face value of Re 1.
According to data from Trendlyne, this is the first time Softrak Venture Investment has undertaken a face value split, with the latest split occurring on March 21, 2025. Following this corporate action, the company’s shares have been trading on an ex-split basis since March 21, 2025.
Such stock splits are generally conducted to enhance liquidity in the market and make shares more affordable for a wider investor base. While the split increases the number of outstanding shares, it does not impact the company’s overall market capitalization. Investors who held shares before the record date have had their holdings adjusted accordingly.