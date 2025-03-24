Will the Stock Market Rally Last? Q4 Results Hold the Answer, Says Vinod Nair

In recent weeks, the U.S. stock market faced a sharp and rapid correction, with major indices experiencing significant declines. The S&P 500 dropped by 10%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 saw an even steeper fall of 14%. This downturn was driven by a combination of factors, including concerns over interest rates, economic growth, and global uncertainties, leading to a broad-based sell-off in equities.

Despite this volatility in global markets, India’s stock market demonstrated remarkable resilience. While many international indices struggled, the Nifty 50 managed to recover swiftly from its recent low of 21,964.6. The benchmark index not only bounced back but also comfortably surpassed the 23,000 level, signaling strong investor confidence and buying momentum.

By the end of trading on Friday, the Nifty 50 had climbed to 23,350, reflecting a robust 6% month-on-month (MoM) gain. This steady recovery highlights the relative strength of the Indian markets amid global turbulence, supported by domestic factors such as stable economic growth, strong corporate earnings, and sustained investor participation. While global market trends continue to influence sentiment, India’s stock market has so far remained on a firm footing, showcasing its ability to withstand external pressures.