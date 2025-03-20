NHPC Rises 2% After Announcing ₹6,300 Crore Fundraising Plan for FY26

NHPC’s share price witnessed a notable rise during the morning trade on Thursday, March 20, following the company’s announcement of fundraising plans. The stock opened at ₹81.62 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting an increase of over 1% compared to the previous day’s closing price of ₹80.19.

Shortly after the market opened, NHPC’s stock continued to gain momentum, reaching an intraday high of ₹81.69. This marked an increase of nearly 2% from the previous closing level. The positive movement in the share price came after the company revealed its intention to raise up to ₹6,300 crore in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), which appears to have boosted investor confidence.

The upward trend in NHPC’s stock indicates that the market responded positively to the fundraising plans, driving increased activity and interest in the stock during the early trading session.