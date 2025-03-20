NHPC Rises 2% After Announcing ₹6,300 Crore Fundraising Plan for FY26
NHPC’s share price witnessed a notable rise during the morning trade on Thursday, March 20, following the company’s announcement of fundraising plans. The stock opened at ₹81.62 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting an increase of over 1% compared to the previous day’s closing price of ₹80.19.
Shortly after the market opened, NHPC’s stock continued to gain momentum, reaching an intraday high of ₹81.69. This marked an increase of nearly 2% from the previous closing level. The positive movement in the share price came after the company revealed its intention to raise up to ₹6,300 crore in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), which appears to have boosted investor confidence.
The upward trend in NHPC’s stock indicates that the market responded positively to the fundraising plans, driving increased activity and interest in the stock during the early trading session.
NHPC’s share price has experienced a recovery in recent sessions, following a period of correction earlier in the current calendar year. The recent upward movement comes amid a broader recovery in the Indian stock market, which appears to have contributed to renewed investor confidence in the stock.
In mid-February, NHPC’s share price had fallen to its 52-week low of ₹71.01, marking a challenging phase for the stock. However, since hitting that low point, the share price has staged a strong comeback, climbing nearly 15% from those levels. This sharp rebound reflects improved market sentiment and increased buying interest in NHPC shares over the past few weeks.
The recovery highlights how the stock has managed to regain lost ground, aligning with the broader positive trend seen in the Indian equity markets. This resurgence underscores the shift in market dynamics, with NHPC showing notable strength after its earlier decline.
NHPC Announces ₹6,300 Crore Fundraising Plan for FY26
NHPC Limited has announced its plans to raise debt of up to ₹6,300 crore during the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). The decision was approved by the company’s Board of Directors in a meeting held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. NHPC informed the stock exchanges about the outcome of this board meeting, confirming that the borrowing plan had been reviewed and formally approved.
The proposed fundraising will involve securing debt through various financial instruments, which could include bonds, loans, or other means, depending on market conditions and the company’s financial strategy. The funds raised are expected to support NHPC’s ongoing and future projects, strengthening its financial position and enabling it to pursue its growth objectives.
This strategic move comes at a time when the company is focusing on expanding its operations and enhancing its financial capacity. The approval from the board signals a significant step in NHPC’s broader financial planning for the upcoming fiscal year.
NHPC Outlines Structure for Proposed ₹6,300 Crore Debt Raising
NHPC’s Board of Directors has outlined the framework for raising debt of up to ₹6,300 crore during the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). According to the board’s decision, the company may raise funds through a combination of secured or unsecured instruments, depending on market conditions and strategic requirements.
The fundraising could involve the issuance of redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible corporate bonds. These bonds may be issued in one or more series or tranches on a private placement basis, allowing the company to structure the borrowing in a way that suits its financial needs and market demand.
In addition to bonds, NHPC may also seek to raise funds through term loans or external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches. This approach would enable the company to access both domestic and international financial markets, providing flexibility in managing interest rates and repayment terms.
By adopting a diversified borrowing strategy, NHPC aims to optimize its capital structure and secure the necessary funding to support its business objectives and future growth initiatives.
NHPC’s share price has drawn attention following reports that the company may be considering the acquisition of a co-promoter stake in PTC India Ltd. While no official confirmation has been made, the potential deal has sparked interest among market participants, contributing to increased focus on NHPC’s stock.
NHPC Clarifies Status on Potential Stake Purchase in PTC India
On February 21, NHPC issued an official statement addressing reports about its potential acquisition of a co-promoter stake in PTC India Limited. In the clarification, NHPC stated that the proposal to either proceed with or decline the stake purchase is still at a very early stage of evaluation. The company emphasized that it is currently conducting a detailed study of the proposal, and no final decision has been made yet.
NHPC assured that any significant developments related to this matter will be communicated to the stock exchanges in a timely manner, in accordance with regulatory requirements. The company’s statement aimed to address market speculation and provide clarity on the status of the potential transaction.