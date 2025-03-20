NHPC Rises 2% After Announcing ₹6,300 Crore Fundraising Plan for FY26

BySheenu Gupta

NHPC’s share price witnessed a notable rise during the morning trade on Thursday, March 20, following the company’s announcement of fundraising plans. The stock opened at ₹81.62 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting an increase of over 1% compared to the previous day’s closing price of ₹80.19.

Shortly after the market opened, NHPC’s stock continued to gain momentum, reaching an intraday high of ₹81.69. This marked an increase of nearly 2% from the previous closing level. The positive movement in the share price came after the company revealed its intention to raise up to ₹6,300 crore in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), which appears to have boosted investor confidence.

The upward trend in NHPC’s stock indicates that the market responded positively to the fundraising plans, driving increased activity and interest in the stock during the early trading session.

 

NHPC’s share price has experienced a recovery in recent sessions, following a period of correction earlier in the current calendar year. The recent upward movement comes amid a broader recovery in the Indian stock market, which appears to have contributed to renewed investor confidence in the stock.

In mid-February, NHPC’s share price had fallen to its 52-week low of ₹71.01, marking a challenging phase for the stock. However, since hitting that low point, the share price has staged a strong comeback, climbing nearly 15% from those levels. This sharp rebound reflects improved market sentiment and increased buying interest in NHPC shares over the past few weeks.

The recovery highlights how the stock has managed to regain lost ground, aligning with the broader positive trend seen in the Indian equity markets. This resurgence underscores the shift in market dynamics, with NHPC showing notable strength after its earlier decline.

NHPC Announces ₹6,300 Crore Fundraising Plan for FY26

NHPC Limited has announced its plans to raise debt of up to ₹6,300 crore during the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). The decision was approved by the company’s Board of Directors in a meeting held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. NHPC informed the stock exchanges about the outcome of this board meeting, confirming that the borrowing plan had been reviewed and formally approved.

The proposed fundraising will involve securing debt through various financial instruments, which could include bonds, loans, or other means, depending on market conditions and the company’s financial strategy. The funds raised are expected to support NHPC’s ongoing and future projects, strengthening its financial position and enabling it to pursue its growth objectives.

This strategic move comes at a time when the company is focusing on expanding its operations and enhancing its financial capacity. The approval from the board signals a significant step in NHPC’s broader financial planning for the upcoming fiscal year.

NHPC Outlines Structure for Proposed ₹6,300 Crore Debt Raising

NHPC’s Board of Directors has outlined the framework for raising debt of up to ₹6,300 crore during the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). According to the board’s decision, the company may raise funds through a combination of secured or unsecured instruments, depending on market conditions and strategic requirements.

The fundraising could involve the issuance of redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible corporate bonds. These bonds may be issued in one or more series or tranches on a private placement basis, allowing the company to structure the borrowing in a way that suits its financial needs and market demand.

In addition to bonds, NHPC may also seek to raise funds through term loans or external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches. This approach would enable the company to access both domestic and international financial markets, providing flexibility in managing interest rates and repayment terms.

By adopting a diversified borrowing strategy, NHPC aims to optimize its capital structure and secure the necessary funding to support its business objectives and future growth initiatives.

NHPC’s share price has drawn attention following reports that the company may be considering the acquisition of a co-promoter stake in PTC India Ltd. While no official confirmation has been made, the potential deal has sparked interest among market participants, contributing to increased focus on NHPC’s stock.

NHPC Clarifies Status on Potential Stake Purchase in PTC India

On February 21, NHPC issued an official statement addressing reports about its potential acquisition of a co-promoter stake in PTC India Limited. In the clarification, NHPC stated that the proposal to either proceed with or decline the stake purchase is still at a very early stage of evaluation. The company emphasized that it is currently conducting a detailed study of the proposal, and no final decision has been made yet.

NHPC assured that any significant developments related to this matter will be communicated to the stock exchanges in a timely manner, in accordance with regulatory requirements. The company’s statement aimed to address market speculation and provide clarity on the status of the potential transaction.

Similar Posts

BEL Stock Rallies on Securing ₹2,463 Crore Radar Systems Contract from Indian Air Force

BEL Stock Rallies on Securing ₹2,463 Crore Radar Systems Contract from Indian Air Force

BySheenu Gupta

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a leading Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), witnessed a notable rise in its share price during Thursday’s morning trading session. The surge came after the company announced a significant defence contract from the Indian Air Force (IAF) valued at ₹2,463 crore (excluding taxes). BEL made the announcement post-market hours on…

F&O Ban on March 11: Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance Shares Under Trading Restriction

F&O Ban on March 11: Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance Shares Under Trading Restriction

BySheenu Gupta

On Tuesday, March 11, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) imposed a trading ban on three stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment. This action was taken because the combined open interest in these stocks exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), which is the maximum level of open interest allowed for a particular…

HFCL Rises as Its Arm Lands ₹44.36 Crore Indian Army Contract

HFCL Rises as Its Arm Lands ₹44.36 Crore Indian Army Contract

BySheenu Gupta

HFCL is expected to attract significant market attention on Monday following a major development involving its subsidiary. The company’s subsidiary has secured a substantial contract worth ₹44.36 crore from the Indian Army. This contract win highlights HFCL’s growing role in defense-related projects and reinforces its presence in the telecommunications and technology sector. Investors and market…

HAL Pays ₹55 Lakh to Fake Firm for Fighter Jet Parts — Major Scam Unfolds

HAL Pays ₹55 Lakh to Fake Firm for Fighter Jet Parts — Major Scam Unfolds

BySheenu Gupta

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a leading Indian state-owned aerospace and defense company, has reportedly fallen victim to a cyber fraud, resulting in a financial loss of approximately ₹55 lakh (around $63,000). The scam involved a fraudulent email that misled the company into transferring funds to a fake entity. According to reports, the incident took place…

Ola Electric’s Battery Setback Triggers 6.8% Stock Dip Over Five Sessions

Ola Electric’s Battery Setback Triggers 6.8% Stock Dip Over Five Sessions

BySheenu Gupta

Ola Electric Mobility Limited, the electric vehicle (EV) company led by Bhavish Aggarwal, announced on Tuesday, March 4, that it had failed to meet the deadline for signing the “Programme Agreement” under the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage. This agreement was supposed to be finalized between the Ministry…

Market Cheers Jio Financial’s ₹105 Crore Deal for Jio Payments Bank, Stock Rises 4%

Market Cheers Jio Financial’s ₹105 Crore Deal for Jio Payments Bank, Stock Rises 4%

BySheenu Gupta

On Tuesday, March 4, Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) announced its plan to acquire the remaining stake in Jio Payments Bank from the State Bank of India (SBI). The company will purchase 7.9 crore shares for a total consideration of ₹104.5 crore. This move will make Jio Payments Bank a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *