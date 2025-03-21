RVNL Bags ₹554 Crore Highway Project, Stock Gains 2%

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has been awarded a significant contract for the construction of a six-lane access-controlled road aimed at enhancing connectivity to the Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh. The project, valued at ₹554.64 crore, is expected to play a crucial role in improving regional trade and transportation efficiency by facilitating smoother movement of goods and vehicles to and from the port.

In an official filing to the stock exchanges, RVNL confirmed that it had received the Letter of Acceptance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for this project. The construction work will cover a stretch from Km 0.000 at Sabbavaram bypass, part of the Anakapalli-Anandapuram corridor, to Km 12.660 at Sheelanagar Junction on National Highway 516C. The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) as part of the National Highways (O) initiative.

The development of this high-speed corridor is expected to significantly enhance logistical efficiency, reduce travel time, and contribute to the overall economic growth of the region by strengthening port connectivity.