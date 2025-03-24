Vodafone Idea Share Price Target

Vodafone Idea Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is one of India’s leading telecom companies, formed by the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. The company’s shares are listed on Indian stock exchanges and attract investor interest due to its potential turnaround plans. However, it faces challenges like high debt, intense competition, and the need for fresh funding. Vodafone Idea Share Price on NSE as of 24 March 2025 is 7.43 INR.

Current Market overview of Vodafone Idea Share Price

  • Open: 7.72
  • High: 7.74
  • Low: 7.43
  • Previous Close: 7.62
  • Volume: 331,238,850
  • Value (Lacs): 24,644.17
  • VWAP: 7.55
  • Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): 53,116
  • Face Value: 10
  • UC Limit: 8.38
  • LC Limit: 6.85
  • 52 Week High: 19.18
  • 52 Week Low: 6.61

Vodafone Idea Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Vodafone Idea Share Price Target Years Vodafone Idea Share Price
2025 INR 20
2026 INR 25
2027 INR 30
2028 INR 35
2029 INR 40
2030 INR 45

Vodafone Idea Share Price Chart

Vodafone Idea Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoter: 38.8%
  • FII: 9.9%
  • DII: 26.8%
  • Public: 24.5%

Key Factors Affecting Vodafone Idea Share Price Growth

  1. Government Support & Policy Changes
    Vodafone Idea has received relief from the government in the form of a moratorium on AGR dues. Further policy changes, like telecom reforms or financial assistance, can boost investor confidence and positively impact share price growth.

  2. Fundraising & Debt Reduction
    The company is struggling with a high debt burden. Successful fundraising through equity infusion, loans, or external investors can improve financial stability and drive share price growth.

  3. Tariff Hikes & Revenue Growth
    Increasing mobile service tariffs is crucial for Vodafone Idea to boost its revenue. If the company manages to raise prices without losing customers, it can improve profitability and attract investors.

  4. Customer Retention & Market Share
    Vodafone Idea has been losing subscribers to competitors like Jio and Airtel. If the company manages to improve network quality and retain or regain customers, it will have a positive impact on share prices.

  5. 5G Rollout & Future Plans
    The telecom industry is shifting towards 5G technology. Vodafone Idea’s ability to invest in and roll out 5G services efficiently will play a key role in its long-term growth and stock performance.

  6. Strategic Partnerships & Investments
    Collaborations with global telecom giants or technology firms can bring much-needed capital and technical expertise. Any major partnership announcement can boost investor sentiment and push share prices higher.

  7. Operational Cost Efficiency
    Reducing expenses and improving operational efficiency can help Vodafone Idea improve its financial health. Cost-cutting measures like infrastructure sharing and automation can positively influence its stock price growth.

Risks and Challenges for Vodafone Idea Share Price

  • High Debt Burden
    Vodafone Idea has a massive debt load, including AGR dues and spectrum liabilities. If the company struggles to manage repayments, it may face financial stress, impacting investor confidence and share prices.

  • Subscriber Losses
    The company has been continuously losing customers to competitors like Jio and Airtel. A declining user base affects revenue generation, which can lead to lower market valuation and a drop in share price.

  • Liquidity & Fundraising Challenges
    Vodafone Idea needs significant funds for operations, network expansion, and 5G rollout. If it fails to raise capital through investors or banks, its financial condition may worsen, affecting share performance.

  • Competitive Pressure
    The Indian telecom market is highly competitive, with Jio and Airtel dominating. Vodafone Idea needs to improve service quality and pricing to compete. If it fails to do so, it risks further market share erosion.

  • Regulatory & Policy Risks
    Any unfavorable government policies, tax changes, or legal battles related to AGR dues or spectrum charges can negatively impact Vodafone Idea’s business and share price stability.

  • Limited 5G Readiness
    While competitors are aggressively rolling out 5G, Vodafone Idea has financial constraints that delay its expansion. A slower 5G rollout may reduce its ability to compete, affecting long-term stock growth.

  • Operational & Service Quality Issues
    Network issues, customer dissatisfaction, or disruptions in services can further damage the company’s reputation. If Vodafone Idea fails to improve its service quality, investors may lose confidence, leading to a decline in share prices.

