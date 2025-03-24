Market Movers: Reliance, Dr. Reddy’s, M&M, Power Grid Among Top Stocks to Watch

Investors and traders are keeping a close watch on several key stocks in today’s market session, with Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises drawing particular attention due to recent corporate developments.

Reliance Industries: Strengthening Its Maritime Presence

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has made a strategic move in the shipbuilding sector through its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Nauyaan Tradings Private Limited (NTPL). NTPL has successfully completed the acquisition of a 74% equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited (NSPL) from Welspun Corp Limited for a total consideration of ₹382.73 crore. With this acquisition, NSPL has officially become a step-down subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Before finalizing the deal, NTPL had already provided NSPL with an unsecured loan amounting to ₹93.66 crore. The loan was extended on an arm’s-length basis, ensuring compliance with fair market practices. This acquisition is expected to bolster Reliance’s position in the shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure sector.

Adani Enterprises: Expanding Global Footprint in Retail

Adani Enterprises Limited has also made a notable move in the international business landscape. Its step-down subsidiary, Cococart Ventures Private Limited, has established a new entity named Cococart International-FZCO in Dubai, UAE. The new subsidiary was incorporated on March 21, 2025.

While the company has officially been registered, it has not yet commenced its business operations. This development indicates Adani Enterprises’ continued efforts to expand its presence in the global retail and consumer goods sector, particularly in the premium chocolate and confectionery market through its Cococart brand.

Both these corporate developments are likely to influence investor sentiment and market movement in today’s trading session.