KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
KRN Heat Exchanger is a company engaged in the manufacturing of high-quality heat exchangers used in industries like HVAC&R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration), power plants, and automotive sectors. The company focuses on innovation and expanding its market presence, including exports. KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price on NSE as of 27 March 2025 is 878.00 INR.
Current Market overview of KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price
- Open: 876.00
- High: 883.00
- Low: 860.75
- Previous Close: 881.70
- Volume: 627,363
- Value (Lacs): 5,505.11
- VWAP: 872.42
- Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): 5,454
- Face Value: 10
- UC Limit: 1,058.00
- LC Limit: 705.40
- 52 Week High: 1,012.00
- 52 Week Low: 402.10
|KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price Target Years
|KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price
|2025
|INR 1015
|2026
|INR 1400
|2027
|INR 1800
|2028
|INR 2200
|2029
|INR 2600
|2030
|INR 3000
KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price Chart
KRN Heat Exchanger Shareholding Pattern
- Promoter: 70.8%
- FII: 2%
- DII: 8.2%
- Public: 19.1%
Key Factors Affecting KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price Growth
-
Expanding Market Demand for HVAC&R Equipment As urbanization and infrastructure development accelerate, the need for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC&R) systems increases. KRN Heat Exchanger, specializing in manufacturing heat exchangers, evaporators, and condensers, stands to benefit from this growing demand, potentially boosting its revenue and positively influencing its share price.
-
Robust Financial Performance KRN has exhibited strong financial growth, with operational revenue and net profit achieving compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 41% and 92%, respectively, from FY22 to FY24. Such impressive financial metrics can enhance investor confidence and contribute to share price appreciation.
-
Capacity Expansion Initiatives The company is actively expanding its production capacity to meet increasing market demand. Successful implementation of these expansion plans can lead to higher sales volumes and improved economies of scale, which may positively impact the share price.
-
Diversification into New Product Lines KRN is diversifying its product portfolio beyond traditional heat exchangers to include related thermal solutions. This strategic move can open new revenue streams and reduce dependence on a single product category, potentially enhancing the company’s market position and share value.
-
Growth in Export Markets The company is expanding its footprint in international markets, particularly in Europe and North America, leveraging favorable trade policies and the global shift towards diversifying supply chains. An increase in export contributions can significantly boost overall revenue and positively influence the share price.
-
Government Incentives and Policies KRN is actively tracking government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods, which could provide financial benefits and support business growth. Participation in such programs can enhance profitability and investor interest.
-
Operational Efficiency and Margin Expansion The company has demonstrated strong financial health with a Return on Equity (RoE) of 40.86% and a Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) of 31.21% in FY24. Continued focus on operational efficiency and cost management can lead to margin expansion, further driving share price growth.
Risks and Challenges for KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price
-
Dependence on the HVAC&R Industry
KRN Heat Exchanger’s business is heavily dependent on the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC&R) sector. Any slowdown in construction, infrastructure development, or industrial projects can reduce demand for its products, affecting revenue and share price.
-
Raw Material Price Fluctuations
The company relies on metals like copper, aluminum, and steel for manufacturing heat exchangers. If raw material prices rise sharply, it can increase production costs and impact profit margins, which may negatively influence the share price.
-
Competition from Domestic and Global Players
The heat exchanger market is highly competitive, with both domestic and international manufacturers offering similar products. If competitors provide better pricing, technology, or quality, KRN could lose market share, affecting its growth prospects and stock performance.
-
Export Market Challenges
KRN is expanding into international markets, but global economic conditions, trade restrictions, and currency exchange rate fluctuations can pose risks. Any disruptions in exports may affect revenue and investor confidence.
-
Regulatory and Environmental Compliance Risks
The company must comply with industry regulations and environmental norms related to manufacturing and emissions. Changes in government policies, stricter regulations, or non-compliance issues could lead to fines, production delays, or additional costs.
-
Supply Chain and Logistics Disruptions
Any delays in sourcing raw materials or delivering finished products due to supply chain disruptions—such as transportation issues, strikes, or geopolitical tensions—can impact KRN’s operations and financial performance, affecting its share price.
-
Dependence on Key Customers
If KRN Heat Exchanger has a limited number of large clients, losing a key customer or facing payment delays could significantly impact revenue. A slowdown in orders from major buyers may create financial instability and put pressure on the stock.
