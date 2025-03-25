Inox Wind Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Inox Wind is a leading player in India’s wind energy sector, specializing in manufacturing wind turbines and providing turnkey solutions for wind power projects. The company’s share price is influenced by factors like government policies, demand for renewable energy, and financial performance. Inox Wind Share Price on NSE as of 25 March 2025 is 169.12 INR.

Current Market overview of Inox Wind Share Price

  • Open: 174.70
  • High: 175.85
  • Low: 167.40
  • Previous Close: 172.85
  • Volume: 2,022,027
  • Value (Lacs): 3,414.39
  • VWAP: 171.18
  • Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): 22,015
  • Face Value: 10
  • UC Limit: 207.42
  • LC Limit: 138.28
  • 52 Week High: 261.90
  • 52 Week Low: 117.54

Inox Wind Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Inox Wind Share Price Target Years Inox Wind Share Price
2025 INR 265
2026 INR 300
2027 INR 340
2028 INR 380
2029 INR 420
2030 INR 460

Inox Wind Share Price Chart

Inox Wind Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoter: 48.3%
  • FII: 15.3%
  • DII: 9.8%
  • Public: 26.7%

Key Factors Affecting Inox Wind Share Price Growth

  • Renewable Energy Demand
    The global push for clean energy and government policies supporting renewable energy projects increase demand for wind power, benefiting Inox Wind’s business and stock growth.

  • Government Policies & Subsidies
    Supportive policies, incentives, and subsidies for wind energy projects can boost Inox Wind’s revenue, positively impacting its share price. Any policy change can also affect stock performance.

  • Order Book & Project Execution
    A strong order book with successful project execution enhances investor confidence. Delays or cancellations can impact revenue and the stock price.

  • Technological Advancements
    Innovations in wind turbine technology, efficiency improvements, and cost reductions can give Inox Wind a competitive edge, supporting long-term growth.

  • Financial Performance
    Strong revenue growth, profit margins, and debt management play a crucial role in attracting investors. Poor financial results can lead to a decline in share price.

  • Competitive Market Landscape
    Competition from domestic and international players affects market share. Inox Wind needs to maintain cost efficiency and innovation to stay ahead.

  • Global Energy Trends & Climate Goals
    Growing corporate and government commitments to carbon neutrality can increase wind energy investments, boosting Inox Wind’s business and share value.

Risks and Challenges for Inox Wind Share Price

  • Policy & Regulatory Changes
    Inox Wind’s business depends on government policies and incentives for renewable energy. Any reduction in subsidies, policy shifts, or delays in approvals can negatively impact growth and stock performance.

  • High Competition
    The wind energy sector has strong competition from domestic and global players. If Inox Wind fails to innovate or offer competitive pricing, it may lose market share, affecting its revenue and stock price.

  • Project Delays & Execution Risks
    Delays in project execution due to supply chain disruptions, land acquisition issues, or regulatory hurdles can impact revenue flow and investor confidence.

  • Financial Health & Debt Levels
    If the company has high debt or struggles with profitability, it may face financial stress. Investors closely watch debt-to-equity ratios and cash flow, which can affect stock valuation.

  • Dependence on Raw Materials & Supply Chain
    The company relies on raw materials like steel and components for wind turbines. Any price fluctuations, shortages, or import restrictions can increase costs and reduce profitability.

  • Global Economic Conditions
    Economic downturns, rising interest rates, or inflation can reduce investments in renewable energy projects, slowing growth and affecting share performance.

  • Technology & Efficiency Risks
    Rapid advancements in renewable energy technology can make older wind turbines less competitive. Inox Wind must continuously invest in R&D to stay relevant; otherwise, its market position and stock price may decline.

